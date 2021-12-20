Manchin won’t back $2 trillion bill

By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and HOPE YEN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.

The West Virginia senator’s brazen announcement, delivered on “Fox News Sunday” after only a cursory heads-up to the president’s staff, potentially derails not only Biden’s “Build Back Better Act,” but sparks fresh questions over passing voting rights legislation and potentially other significant bills that would require his vote in the 50-50 Senate.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get more.