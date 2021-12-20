Ledger/LCJ blog 12-20-2021

Hello and welcome to the Ledger/LCJ blog for today.

Today is Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. This is the 354th day of 2021. There are 11 days left in the year.

The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

If you enjoy the Ledger or LCJ, please subscribe to our newsletter HERE and get our daily newsletter with the best news, sports and more in LeFlore County.

Among the items to be discussed are: Open and possibly award 6-month county highway material bids; open and possibly award 2022 ballot printing contract; and to open and possibly award 2011 Ford pick-up truck bid.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.

Oklahoma defeated UT Arlington, 70-50, Sunday in a non-conference basketball game.

The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.

Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia. Also shelved were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

.The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league.

In weather, Mostly cloudy skies for Monday in LeFlore County with a slight chance of showers.

The high will be 45 degrees, with a low of 28 degrees.

Sunday’s high was 44, with a low of 26.

Monday’s sunrise is 7:22 a.m. Sunset is 5:20 p.m.Also on the calendar for Monday are funeral services for Carolyn Nesbitt are Services are 10 a.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, with Bro. Johnathan McDonald officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.

On this date in history, In 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.

In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.

In 1864, Confederate forces evacuated Savannah, Georgia, as Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman nearly completed his “March to the Sea.”

In 1924, Adolf Hitler was released from prison after serving nine months for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.

In 1946, the Frank Capra film “It’s A Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, had a preview showing for charity in New York, a day before its official world premiere.

In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega.

We ask you to please check out today’s newsletter at heavenerledger.substack.com. If you like it, subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year. Please share this with anybody you think might be interested. If you or your business want to sponsor one of our sections, email me craig@heavenerledger.com if you want to get started.

We are trying to increase our subscribers and need your help. Our goal is a minimum of 1,000 for either our newsletter www.heavenerledger.substack.com or our e-edition at www.heavenerledger.com. Cost is less than a meal at any restaurant. Your support of a locally owned and operated business is very important and appreciated.