Gibson leads OU romp past UT Arlington, 70-50

NORMAN (AP) — Umoja Gibson hit 4 of 8 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Oklahoma to a 70-50 win over UT Arlington on Sunday.

Gibson hit three 3s in the first half and, after he hit two free throws with 4:16 left, the Sooners held a 28-9 lead and were up 35-18 and the break after David Azore hit a 3 at the buzzer for the Mavericks.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get more.