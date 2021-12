By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, Dec. 19, the 353rd day of 2021. There are 12 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.)

