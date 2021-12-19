Ledger/LCJ blog 12-19-2021

Hello and welcome to the Ledger/LCJ blog for today.

Today is Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. This is the 353rd day of 2021. There are 12 days left in the year.

On the sports scoreboard from last night: Boys

Heavener vs. Coalgate (no score reported)

Howe 51, Talihina 44; Panama 64, Rattan 56; Roland 40, Pocola 37; Spiro 54, Wright City 49

Girls

Heavener 59, Tishomingo 31; Pocola 61, Roland 35; Broken Bow 37, Talihina 33

Heavener’s girls were too much for Tishomingo in the third-place game at the Freedom Ford Shootout Saturday, winning 59-31.

Heavener’s girls wrapped up the first semester with a 7-2 record. The Lady Wolves play again at home Jan. 3 against Poteau.

Lexy Chick led a balanced scoring attack for Heavener with 14 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 27-foot, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, which isn’t always on my mind.

In today’s weather forecast: Some clouds early, clearing away later in the day Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high will only be 46 degrees, with a low of 25 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 48 with a low of 34.

Sunrise Sunday is 7:22 a.m. Sunset is 5:09 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 19 are a high of 52, and a low of 31.

Records for the date were a high of 74 in 1978. The record low was 7 in 1929.

On Dec. 19, 2020, the high was 32, with a low of 31.

On this date in history, On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.)

In 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington led his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to camp for the winter.

In 1907, 239 workers died in a coal mine explosion in Jacobs Creek, Pennsylvania.

In 1972, Apollo 17 splashed down in the Pacific, winding up the Apollo program of manned lunar landings.

In 2002, Secretary of State Colin Powell declared Iraq in “material breach” of a U.N. disarmament resolution.

In 2003, design plans were unveiled for the signature skyscraper — a 1,776-foot glass tower — at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.

In 2008, citing imminent danger to the national economy, President George W. Bush ordered an emergency bailout of the U.S. auto industry.

And a happy birthday to Actor Tim Reid, who is 77; Actor Mike Lookinland, who was Bobby in the Brady Bunch, is 61; Actor Jennifer Beals is 58; Actor Kristy Swanson is 52; Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 49; and Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (JIH’-lihn-hahl) is 41.

