Heavener Christmas parade is Saturday

The 2021 Heavener Lions Club Christmas Parade will be held Saturday in downtown Heavener.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. with the lineup starting at 5 p.m. at the high school parking lot with judging at 5:30 p.m.

There will be first and second place awards for two categories in floats and auto/ATV/horses.

Everybody is encouraged to participate. There is no specific theme this year, but organizers ask that everything be Christmas-oriented and do not have a Santa Claus on their float as one will be on a fire truck later in the parade.

