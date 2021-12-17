LeFlore County weather 12-17-2021

Thunderstorms are expected for Friday in LeFlore County with the potential for severe storms.

The high will be 66 degrees, with a low of 44 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 67, with a low of 47. The area received .01 inches of rain, upping the monthly total to .74 inches. Average rainfall for December is 3.56 inches.

Sunrise Friday is 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 5:09 p.m.

