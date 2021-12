SAVANNA – Caddo’s girls grabbed the lead early and never allowed Heavener to get back in the game during a 54-38 win in the Freedom Ford Shootout semifinals Thursday.

The Lady Wolves are 6-2 and play in the third-place game 3 p.m. Saturday.

