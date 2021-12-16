Obituary for Lisa Moody

WISTER – Lisa Dianne Moody, 55, of Wister was born Sept. 2, 1966 in Poteau to Sarah Wilson and passed away Dec. 13, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener, with Reverend Charley Scott officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Wilson; and numerous aunts and uncles. Lisa was a life-long resident of the area and a homemaker. She was married to the love of her life and best friend for 38 years. Lisa enjoyed fishing, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved the OU Sooners and Pittsburg Steelers football. She will be truly missed by all whom knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Glen Allen Moody of the home; two daughters Danialle Holley and husband Brandon of Shady Point, and Mandi Yandell and husband Michael of Heavener; three grandchildren Haylee Holley, Raegan Yandell, and Michael Yandell; numerous other loved ones and a host of many friends.

