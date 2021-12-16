| logout
HUA, Council agendas 12-16-2021
The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet 6 p.m. Thursday in the Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.
HUA
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on approving signing a contract with Invoice Cloud for paperless billing and debit & credit card payments.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
City Council
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action giving the City Clerk permission to begin writing checks out of the Street and Alley bank account.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on closing G street one block from Hwy 59 to 2nd street, every Sunday, for the Light and Hope Fellowship Church.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on the City of Heavener becoming a sponsor of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Ordinance # 760-21 for the yearly codification of the Heavener Code of Ordinances.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on Resolution # 2021-011 for the yearly codification of the Heavener Code of Ordinances.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report