HUA, Council agendas 12-16-2021

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet 6 p.m. Thursday in the Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

HUA

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action on approving signing a contract with Invoice Cloud for paperless billing and debit & credit card payments.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report

Adjourn

City Council

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action giving the City Clerk permission to begin writing checks out of the Street and Alley bank account.

Consider, discuss, and take action on closing G street one block from Hwy 59 to 2nd street, every Sunday, for the Light and Hope Fellowship Church.

Consider, discuss, and take action on the City of Heavener becoming a sponsor of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Ordinance # 760-21 for the yearly codification of the Heavener Code of Ordinances.

Consider, discuss, and take action on Resolution # 2021-011 for the yearly codification of the Heavener Code of Ordinances.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report