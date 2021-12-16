Fishing report 12-15-2021

The local fishing report Dec. 15, 2021

Wister: December 10. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jig, minnows and small lures around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

