By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener School Board rehired Superintendent Ed Wilson along with Connie Shockley, the Treasurer/Director of Finance during Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

The board also hired Diana Ross as a temporary cafeteria worker, to replace Shannon Corbin, who resigned at the meeting.

