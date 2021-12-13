Obituary for Kevin Oliver

Kevin Ray Oliver, 52, of Heavener was born May 23, 1969 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Gerald and Sue (Ward) Oliver and passed away Dec. 10, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Howe Assembly of God, with Brother Daniel Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Kevin was a 1987 graduate of Howe High School and a member of the Howe Assembly of God Church. He was a baker for Bremner Cracker Company. He loved restoring cars, going to car shows, and bow hunting. Kevin was an avid Howe athletics sports fan and dearly loved OU Sooners football. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents Gerald and Sue Oliver of Heavener; three daughters Chantillie Oliver and fiancé Eric Pylant of Heavener, Jessica Oldaker and husband Deavin of Poteau and Nicole Oliver of Heavener; two sons Michael Oliver and wife Andrea of Wister, and Colton Jones and fiancé Jacee Marion of Barling, Arkansas; one sister Debbie Mednick and husband Matthew of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren: James Oliver, Raylan Oliver, Crayton Oldaker, Troy Jones, Jaycee Pylant, and Pamie Pylant; numerous other loved ones and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Oliver.

Pallbearers are Michael Oliver, Deavin Oldaker, Matthew Mednick, Eric Pylant, Jerry Wayne Vanhook, Carl Marler and Colton Jones.

Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons.

Viewing is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.:00 a.m. until Noon, Tuesday. The family will have visitation with friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

