Lady Wolves take third in tournament

ARKOMA – Heavener’s girls ran away from Mulberry to win third place on the Battle on the Border Tournament Saturday.

Heavener’s boys lost to Arkoma in the boys’ third-place game, 48-46.

The Lady Wolves improve to 5-1 with the win. Both Heavener teams are in the Freedom Ford Tournament at Savanna this week. The girls play 1 p.m. against Coalgate. The Wolves take on Tishomingo at 5:20.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get more.