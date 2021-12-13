 Skip to content

Heavener School Board agenda 12-13-2021

The Heavener Public School Board of Education meets 6 p.m. Monday at 500 West Second Street for a regular business meeting.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  2. Invocation.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Principals’ report—Diane Cox, Jeremy Dyer and Grant Ralls.
  5. Superintendent’s report—Ed Wilson.
  6. Consent agenda.
  7. Approve or disapprove board policies: FE—student transfers; FEF student transfers for children of teachers, FEH—Transfers for special education students.
  8. Approve or disapprove resignations as approved by superintendent.
  9. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of temporary cafeteria worker to complete the 2021-2022 school year and perform the evaluation of the superintendent and treasurer for the 2021-2022 school year and discuss the rehire of Superintendent Ed Wilson and treasurer/director of finance Connie Shockley for 2022-2023 school year.
  10. Approve or disapprove employment of temporary cafeteria worker to complete the 2021-2022 school year.
  11. Approve or disapprove the rehire of Superintendent Ed Wilson and Treasurer/Director of Finance Connie Shockley for the 2022-2023 school year.
  12. New business.
