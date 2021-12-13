| logout
Heavener School Board agenda 12-13-2021
The Heavener Public School Board of Education meets 6 p.m. Monday at 500 West Second Street for a regular business meeting.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principals’ report—Diane Cox, Jeremy Dyer and Grant Ralls.
- Superintendent’s report—Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Approve or disapprove board policies: FE—student transfers; FEF student transfers for children of teachers, FEH—Transfers for special education students.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as approved by superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of temporary cafeteria worker to complete the 2021-2022 school year and perform the evaluation of the superintendent and treasurer for the 2021-2022 school year and discuss the rehire of Superintendent Ed Wilson and treasurer/director of finance Connie Shockley for 2022-2023 school year.
- Approve or disapprove employment of temporary cafeteria worker to complete the 2021-2022 school year.
- Approve or disapprove the rehire of Superintendent Ed Wilson and Treasurer/Director of Finance Connie Shockley for the 2022-2023 school year.
- New business.