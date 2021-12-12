Today in history 12-12-2021

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2021. There are 19 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 12, 2015, nearly 200 nations meeting in Paris adopted the first global pact to fight climate change, calling on the world to collectively cut and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution but imposing no sanctions on countries that didn’t do so.

