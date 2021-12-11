Shockley Auto blast from the past 12-11-2021

The Shockley Auto blast from the past is a picture from the past of the people, places and events.

If you have an image to use, please submit by email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Today’s picture is of the LCT all county boys’ team from the mid-1990s. Heavener had three players on the team. Jason Henry, bottom left, Jeff Nolan, bottom right, and Dean Scarbrough, top row, right.

The Ledger/LCJ newsletter relies on subscribers to help keep us going. Become a subscriber now.