Obituary for Hoyt Caudell

POTEAU – Hoyt O’Neal Caudell, 92, of Poteau, was born Oct. 25, 1929 in Howe to Omer George and Clara (Morrison) Caudell and passed away Dec. 10, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 92.

Graveside service are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. View Cemetery in the Glendale community with Pastor Josh Effinger officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. View Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Hoyt was a retired electrician and heating/air technician, where he owned and operated Caudell Electric Sales & Service for many years in Heavener. He was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church. He loved gardening and spending time with his family. Hoyt will be deeply missed by many whom loved and knew him. He was a veteran, where he served his country in the United States Navy for seven years.

He is survived by his wife, Alberta Caudell, of the home; two daughters Dianna Legare and husband Colin, and Joanna Evans and husband GW “Dub”; one son Hoyt Mathew “Matt” Caudell and wife Debbie; six grandchildren Amanda Caudell and husband Lee Raymond, Tre’ Evans and wife Amanda, Christina Hulett and husband Micah, Carrie Manners and husband Sam, Cassie Hempen and husband Tyler, and Paden Evans and wife Whitnie; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and host of friends

He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Clara Caudell; one brother, Carrol Burton Caudell; and two sisters, Wilda Lee Hanselman and Betty Ruth Smith.

Pallbearers are Tre’ Evans, Paden Evans, Patrick McNamara, Tony Smith, Eddie Smith and Jerry Don Smith.

Viewing is from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

