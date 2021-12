ARKOMA – Booneville’s girls jumped out to a big lead early and handed the Heavener girls a 57-42 win in the Battle on the Border Tournament here Thursday.

Booneville jumped ahead 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and Heavener (4-1) could never get back in the contest.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get more.