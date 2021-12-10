Booneville boys down Heavener in overtime

ARKOMA – Booneville’s boys outscored Heavener, 13-10, in overtime to clinch a 57-54 win in the semifinals of the Battle on the Border Thursday in Arkoma.

The Wolves, now 2-3, outscored Booneville 14-5 in the final period to force overtime. The Wolves play in the third-place game Saturday at 6 p.m. and then take on Tishomingo 5:20 Monday in the Freedom Ford Shootout.

