Obituary for Thelma Andrews

Thelma Andrews, 85, of Heavener was born Feb. 6, 1936 in the Independence community in Heavener to Elvin and Lola (Spears) Earls and went home to be with the Lord Dec. 6, 2021 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Heavener First Baptist Church with Brother Brock Hardin and Brother Larry Stacy officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery in Glendale community, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Thelma was a longtime resident of the area, a member of Heavener First Baptist Church, and was the owner of Andrews Insurance Agency in Heavener. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Thelma was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by one son Mike Andrews and wife Mary of Heavener; three grandchildren Michael and wife Hannah, Jordan and husband Kaleb and Tammy and husband Todd; three great-grandchildren Makaylee, Elle and Dax; one great-great-grandchild, Blair; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends whom loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Andrews; one son, Jackie Andrews; one grandson, Rodney Andrews; two brothers Olen and Owen Earls; and one sister, Iona Thompson.

Pallbearers are Daniel Edwards, Joey Chitwood, Toby Mead, Allen Vickers, Darrel Roberts and Danny Bob Harris.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

