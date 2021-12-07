Thunder end 8-game skid

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Shea Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists, Luguentz Dort scored 28 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied past the Detroit Pistons 114-103 Monday night in a battle of teams that entered with eight-game losing streaks.

“I thought our team showed a lot of heart and fight in the second half,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “We’ve lost all these games, so it would have been easy to give up when they came out making everything. They didn’t do that.”

Detroit led by 16 in the third quarter and 12 early in the fourth, but the Pistons were outscored 25-8 in the final five minutes of their ninth straight loss.

