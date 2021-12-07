Lady Wolves romp past Union Christian

ARKOMA – Heavener’s girls stayed undefeated with a 64-23 win over Union Christian in the first round of the Battle of the Border Tournament Monday.

Heavener’s boys also played, but no score was reported.

The Lady Wolves (4-0) play again 4:15 p.m. Thursday against the Booneville and Arkoma winner.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Heavener Ledger. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.