By The Associated Press

Today is Monday, Dec. 6, the 340th day of 2021. There are 25 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.

