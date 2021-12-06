Oklahoma hires Venables as head coach

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head coach to replace Lincoln Riley on Sunday night, bringing back a former Sooners assistant with a long track record of success.

Venables will be introduced Monday morning on the campus in Norman, the school said.

The 50-year-old Venables was on Oklahoma’s staff under Bob Stoops as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. He was co-defensive coordinator when the Sooners won the 2000 national title. He left Oklahoma for Clemson in 2012 and won the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation’s top assistant. He’s been on the staff of teams that have won three national titles and appeared in eight national championship games.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Heavener Ledger. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.