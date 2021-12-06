Obituary for Tammy Lively

HOWE – Tammy Rose Lively, 55, of Howe became an angel among us Dec. 1, 2021 in Spiro, and was born April 20, 1966 in Torrence, California to the late Duke and Marlene DuCommun.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Tammy leaves behind her husband, Kenny Lively, Sr. of Howe; her brother Anthony and his wife Stacy DuCommun; her great aunt, Sandra Carey of Poteau; her daughter Holley and husband Bill Gerdes and her five children Briana, Zhane, Madison, Riley and Baylee Gerdes, all of Howe; Danielle and her spouse Christie Lively, Melanie and Steven and their daughter Symphony Ford of Wister; Crystal and Dalton Copeland of Howe; Carl Gerdes and his daughter Aurora of Wisconsin; and her bonus children include Tammy Parrot and her sons Jay and Joseph Parrott of Illinois; Diane and Scott Sandell of Howe, their children Amber, Valerie, Julia, Robert and Sarah, Jesse and Markie; her son Malvin Gerdes of Howe, his daughter Chandra Bowen; more bonus children Danny his four children and Amanda and her four children of California; and Kenneth Gerdes of Oklahoma and his two children; Tammy left behind over 25 great grand children; her best friends Denise Cleveland, Cathy Carter, Sandra Marshall, and Donna Berard. Tammy Lively dedicated her life to helping others and making a life for her children special.

Tammy is preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Malvin Gerdes; her sister, Wendy; and her son, Kenny Jr.; and many more loved ones. But she left behind a whole village!

To sign Tammy’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.