Obituary for Linda Watts

HOWE – Linda Nell Watts, 78, of Howe, was born Oct.14, 1943 in Howe to Joe Dillard and Dora Nell (Brigance) Hall and went home to be with Jesus Dec. 4, 2021 in Howe.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Springhill Baptist Church in Howe, with brother Joe Haydon Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Howe, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Linda was a longtime resident of the area, a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church, and a retired school teacher from Hartford Public Schools. She dearly loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by many whom loved and knew her. Linda was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Garland Watts, of the home; three sons Joey Watts and wife Rochelle of Heavener, Timothy Watts and wife Stephanie of Howe and Stephen Watts and wife Ramona of Fanshawe; one daughter, April Watts of Howe; four sisters Patricia Ellison of Monroe, Erma Weaver of Howe, Sharon Goodman of Troutdale, Oregon and Mattie Crouch of Monroe; five brothers Joe Haydon Hall and wife Linda of Howe, Paul Hall of Howe, Liniel Hall and wife Vicki of Dardanelle, Arkansas, Samuel Hall and wife Gayle of Howe and Roy Hall of Zoe; 11 grandchildren Clint Watts, April Keller, Jolie Shrock, Derrek Williams, Erin Watts, Jake Watts, Jon Watts, Andrew Alexander, Sarai Roop, Kimberly Terry and Lacie Terry; 20 great-grandchildren Maddi Roop, Christopher Brown, Jenson Shipman, Sooner Williams, Grace Williams, Chloe Crane, Mia Crane, Dominion Crane, Charlotte Watts, Olivia Watts, Theodore Watts, Zack Watts, Annie Watts, Gracie Watts, Ben Watts, Christa Keller, Cambri Keller, Annslee Keller, Harlan Shrock, and Azlan Shrock; and numerous nieces, nephews, other loved ones, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Dora Hall.

Pallbearers are her family.

In lieu of family, the family request donations be made to Gideon’s International for Bibles in honor of Linda.

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. until noon, Thursday at the funeral home. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

To sign Linda’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.