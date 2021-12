ARKOMA – The Arkoma Battle on the Border Tournament starts Monday with LeFlore County teams Heavener and Arkoma taking place.

The Heavener girls (3-0) play Union Christian 4:15 p.m. Monday. The Wolves (1-2) go up against Future School, a home-based school out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, at 5:35 p.m.

Both Arkoma teams play Tuesday.

