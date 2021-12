By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, Dec. 5, the 339th day of 2021. There are 26 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 5, 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.

