Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Underdog is an unusual role for Alabama.

Turns out, it suits the Crimson Tide just fine.

Now, Nick Saban’s team is in a much more familiar position: getting ready to play for another national title.

Bryce Young carved up the nation’s top-rated defense, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.

