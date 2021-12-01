Today in history 12-1-2021

By The Associated Press

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2021. There are 30 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 1, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”

