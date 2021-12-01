Obituary for Ella King

Ella Maxine King, 97, of Heavener (formerly of Madera, California) was born March 7, 1924 in Conway, Arkansas to Thomas Monroe and Ella Mable (Handy) Padgett and passed away Nov. 30, 2021 in Heavener.

Graveside service is at the Madera Cemetery in Madera, California. Burial will follow under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener

Maxine was a homemaker and a member of Forrester Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by three daughters Betty Barker of Madera, California, Patricia Toler of Heavener and Pam Tune of Madera, California; six grandchildren Carrie Bridges, Bryan Tune, Nick Barker, Kim Heisdorf, Jennifer Tune and Brody Cipro; eight great-grandchildren

Emilee Boese, Liam Bridges, Lila Bridges, Madalyn Tune, Haley Tune, Mac Barker, Samuel Tune-Lasseigne, and Piper Tune-Lasseigne; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Royce Lee King; one son, Royce Eugene King; three sisters, Alma Shumake, Jacksie Lowery, and Imagine Steel; and one brother, Bill Padgett.

To sign Maxine’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.