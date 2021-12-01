Heavener outscores Wister

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener had a good home opener Tuesday night, sweeping a pair of games from Wister.

Heavener is holding homecoming Friday at home against Panama. Wister is scheduled to host Kinta Friday.

The Lady Wolves cruised to a 70-28 win in the opener to improve to 2-0 while Heavener’s boys rebounded from Monday’s loss with a 70-28 victory over the visitors.

