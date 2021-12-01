Defenses in spotlight for OSU-Baylor matchup

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Often, the chatter heading into the Big 12 championship game focuses on dynamic offenses and a quarterback chasing the Heisman Trophy.

This time, it’s more about old-school, hard-nosed defense. Fifth-ranked Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No.5 CFP) and ninth-ranked Baylor (10-2, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) take game-changing units into Saturday’s title matchup.

Oklahoma State’s defense is one of the nation’s best. The Cowboys rank third nationally in total defense, fifth in scoring defense, sixth in rushing defense and are the best at limiting third-down conversions. Fourth-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

