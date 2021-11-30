| logout
Wood’s big night leads Rockets over Thunder
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood had 24 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as the Houston Rockets won their third straight game with a 102-89 victory over the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
Kevin Porter Jr. contributed the first triple-double of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Garrison Mathews scored 19 for the Rockets.
Houston’s winning streak follows a 15-game skid, while the loss was the sixth straight for Oklahoma City.
