Wood’s big night leads Rockets over Thunder

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood had 24 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as the Houston Rockets won their third straight game with a 102-89 victory over the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Kevin Porter Jr. contributed the first triple-double of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Garrison Mathews scored 19 for the Rockets.

Houston’s winning streak follows a 15-game skid, while the loss was the sixth straight for Oklahoma City.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.