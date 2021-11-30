Retirement party held for Humphrey By Craig Hall | November 30, 2021 | 0 The LeFlore County office for District #3 had a celebration for the retirement of Randy Humphrey’s retirement after 22 years. Also pictures is Commissioner Craig Olive. Donnie Medlock also retired, but was unable to attend the celebration. Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Shockley Auto blast from the past 11-30-2021 November 30, 2021 | No Comments » Obituary for Dwight Christopher November 30, 2021 | No Comments » Shockley Auto Blast from the past 11-26-2021 November 26, 2021 | 2 Comments » Shockley Auto Blast from the past 11-25-2021 November 25, 2021 | No Comments » Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving November 24, 2021 | No Comments »