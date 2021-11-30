Oklahoma QB Rattler to enter transfer portal

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, a preseason All-American who lost the starting job early in the season, announced on social media Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

The decision came a day after coach Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave for Southern California.

Rattler was a five-star prospect and the top high school quarterback in the class of 2019. After a successful 2020 season, he entered this season as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. But he struggled at times to move the team and was booed by the home fans during a close call against West Virginia.

