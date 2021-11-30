Obituary for Dwight Christopher

HOWE – Dwight Allen Christopher,76, of Howe was born June 17, 1945 in Poteau to Ambrose Buford and Georgia Ellen (Scott) Christopher and passed away Nov. 26, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Springhill Cemetery in Howe with Richard Hurlocker officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He was a 1963 graduate of Howe High School. Dwight was a longtime resident of the area. As a child he attended worship at Monroe Church of Christ and a member of the Church of Christ. He was a disabled veteran, where he served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam era. After his tour in Vietnam, Dwight became an active blood donor after seeing it firsthand the strong need for more blood donors. His disabilities affected the way he felt and his life was never the same after Vietnam. He enjoyed being able to help others when he could. He was a good.

Surviving family members are three sisters Marilyn Hughes and husband Tom of Howe, Patricia Baker and husband Jack of Howe, and Carmen Williams and husband James of Howe; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Georgia Christopher.

Viewing is from noon until 7 p.m., Tuesday and 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Dwight’s honor to the Southern Christian Children’s Home, 100 W. Harding St., Morrilton, Arkansas 72110.

