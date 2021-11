By The Associated Press

Today is Monday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2021. There are 32 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 29, 2001, former Beatle George Harrison died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.

