Oklahoma picks up pieces after Riley leaves for USC

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Just a few months ago, Oklahoma was the talk of the college football world.

The powerhouse program created a buzz when it announced plans to eventually leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners had first-team preseason All-American quarterback Spencer Rattler favored to become Oklahoma’s third Heisman Trophy winner in five years. They were ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25, sparking hopes that coach Lincoln Riley might break through and claim his first national title after going winless in three trips to the College Football Playoff.

Little went as planned. Even as the Sooners won their first nine games, they scraped by against lesser teams.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.