Today in history 11-28-2021

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2021. There are 33 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)

