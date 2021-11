Terry Lee Self, 46, of Spiro, passed away Nov. 14, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born March 30, 1975 in Fort Smith to Vester Don and Diane Jean (Plummer) Self.

Family will visit with friends and relatives at 1 p.m. Monday at the Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion in Cameron until service time at 2 p.m.

