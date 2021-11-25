LeFlore County weather 11-25-2021

Rain and thunderstorms early for Thanksgiving Day, with clear skies and cooler temperatures later in the day.

The high will be 58 degrees, with a low of 25 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 69. The low was 58. A total of .07 inches of precipitation was recorded, bringing the total for November to 1.55 inches. Average rainfall for the month is 5.21 inches.

Sunrise is 7:03 a.m. Sunset is 5:08 p.m.

