LeFlore County weather 11-24-2021

Partly cloudy skies early in Heavener with clouds increasing later in the day with a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

The high will be 66 degrees, with a low of 43 degrees.

Tuesday’s high was 67. The low was 49.

Sunrise Wednesday is 7:01 a.m. Sunset is 5:08 p.m.

Average temperatures for Nov. 24 are a high of 60, and a low of 33.

Records for the date were a high of 78 in 1973. The record low was 7 in 1970.

On Nov. 24, 2020, the high was 61, with a low of 48. A total of .68 inches of rain was recorded.

