PANAMA – Funeral services for Mary Radine Keylon, 83, of Panama, are 10 a.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories. Burial is at 1 p.m. at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

She passed away Nov. 22, 2021 at her home, and was born Nov. 23, 1937 in Fort Smith, to Samuel and Mary Ethel (Jones) Housley.

