Obituary for Charlotte Brown

Charlotte Diane Brown, 65, of Heavener was born Feb. 29, 1956 in Poteau to Zelmer and Gladys (Jones) Woodral and passed away Nov. 22, 2021 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 2 p.m., Saturday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener, with Reverend Mike Steelman officiating. Burial will follow at the Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Charlotte was a life-long resident of the Heavener area and attended the Forrester Baptist Church. She was a cook for the Choctaw Travel Plaza in Heavener. She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all whom loved and knew her.

Surviving family members are a daughter Laura “Tootie” Daves and husband Dustin of Poteau; one son Jerry Brown and wife Janie of Heavener; one granddaughter Nikisha Underwood; numerous other loved ones and a host of many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James “Pee Wee” Bown; and one brother, Tommy Woodral.

Pallbearers are Les Cook, Robert Hutchinson, Henry Watt, Dustin Daves, Brandi Honeycutt and Brian Honeycutt.

Honorary pallbearer is Jose Amador.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

To sign Charlotte’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.