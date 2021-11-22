Work continues on Conser Road project

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Work continues on the Conser Road project as LeFlore County commissioners approved a $37,298 pay estimate from JoB Construction on the job.

Commissioners also agreed to sell a lot at Third and Ash in Spiro on a bid of $1,880.

The board approved a quit claim deed to clear the title on a piece of property west of Spiro for KN Properties.

Resolutions were approved declaring a 2011 Ford truck in the Assessor’s Office as surplus and advertising for sealed bids on the vehicle.

The 2021 fiscal year financials and footnotes were approved as submitted by Treasurer April Caughern.

Routine business approved included purchase orders, payroll, bonds, monthly fee reports, transfer of appropriations, and blanket purchase orders.