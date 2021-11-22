The Legislature convened in special session Nov. 15 to complete our redistricting process.

We’re required by our state Constitution to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries every ten years using the most recent data from the U.S. Census. The data was delayed this year forcing the need for special session.

The new boundaries will play a role for candidates seeking election in 2022, but will not become effective until after that election.

For House District 3, the new map will include the municipalities of Panama, Shady Point and Cowlington. We lose part of Wister. Senate District 4 will now contain all of McCurtain and LeFlore Counties and will be served by Sen. George Burns, as Sen. Mark Allen is term-limited next year.

As I said, redistricting is done every 10 years to account for shifts in population. The House and Senate used nonpartisan staff and attorneys and took public input to help redraw boundary lines – the same process as is used every decade. The overall goal is to ensure an equal number of people are represented in each district. The ideal population for House districts going forward is 39,202; for the Senate it’s 82,487. Congressional districts will have 791,870.

There was some argument over the redrawing of Congressional District 5 and its effect on Oklahoma City, but our district remains in Congressional District 3, which for now is represented by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin.

Also last week, we had an anti-vaccine mandate rally at the Capitol, which drew thousands of people. I even had some constituents from LeFlore County who made the 220-mile trip to let their voices be heard on this matter. I was proud of them. these people aren’t all saying don’t get the vaccine just that the government has no business telling people what they have to inject into their bodies.

On a final note, I want to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving. We have a lot to be grateful for in our state and in our nation. I’m blessed to sleep in my own bed in peace most nights of my life. I thank our veterans and our law enforcement and our other public safety officials for that. I’m thankful for the many liberties we enjoy. I’m thankful for my family and friends and for our way of life in Southeast Oklahoma. I hope you all enjoy your holiday.

As always, if I can help you with anything, feel free to call my Capitol office at (405) 557-7413 or email me at rick.west@okhouse.gov.

Rick West serves District 3 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes part of LeFlore County.

