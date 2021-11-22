Services set for Arlene Brewer

POCOLA – Arlene Brewer, 62, of Pocola, passed away Saturday in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born Dec. 1, 1958 in Fort Smith to Claudie and Bonnie (Lovell) Higgins.

Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook and Gaylon Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery.

