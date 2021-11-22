Services planned for Hank Morris

SPIRO – Funeral services for Henry “Hank” Morris, 75 of Spiro, are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to be held in New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, with Brother Paul Gandy and Reverend Melvin Waters officiating.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born June 11, 1946 in Claremore to Haskell and Efleadia (Hiarker) Morris and passed away Nov. 16, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

He joined the Marines in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1971 as a Sergeant E5. He served two tours in Vietnam and was proud to be a Marine.

